Westfall continued its domination over the Scioto Valley Conference on Saturday by winning its fifth consecutive conference championship inside Southeastern High School.
The Mustangs won three weight classes and placed second in seven more on their way to 252.5 points in the seven-school field. Zane Trace followed in second with 151 points and Adena was third with 114.
Chanston Moll won the first weight class for the Mustangs by pinning Zane Trace's Gage Dyke in 1:40 at 126 pounds. Glenn Keeton III turned in a pin of Zane Trace's Josh Mumaw in 1:03 at 170 pounds to finish off his day and Starr Kelly pinned Paint Valley's Beau Blankenship in 2:45 at 182 pounds.
Antony Hoty (106), Christian Furniss (113), Marcus Whaley (132), Rex Brown (138), Jadan Hall (152), Lucas List (160) and Elijah Cox (195) all finished second.
The Mustangs travel to Alexander High School on Feb. 28-29 for a Division III sectional tournament.