Westfall returned from Scioto County on Saturday with the championship of the South Webster Invitational after rallying to defeat defending Division IV regional runner-up Portsmouth Notre Dame 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-5 and then sweeping the host Jeeps 25-21, 25-22 and 31-29.
The Mustangs trailed 20-16 in the fourth set against Notre Dame, but rallied with nine of the next 12 points to force a deciding fifth set that they proceeded to dominate.
“The South Webster Invitational was exactly what we needed going into Tuesday when we play Southeastern,” Westfall coach Jessica Sullivan said. “I thought the girls did an excellent job fighting back against an extremely tough Notre Dame team.
“They could have easily rolled over and let Notre Dame continue their momentum and take the fourth set, but they refused to give up. They fought hard for every single point. The girls did a great job taking that momentum of winning against Notre Dame into the game against a very scrappy South Webster team.”
Kristin Phillips led the way with 27 kills; Josie Williams had a banner day with 16 kills, 34 assists, eight aces and eight digs; Claire Latham dished out 27 assists to go with seven kills and 17 digs; Marissa Mullins put away 12 kills to go with five solo blocks; Hailey Young turned in 15 kills and 11 digs and Kayla Fleischmann paced the defense with 28 digs, followed by Grace Wolfe with 19 and Lauren Daniels adding 16.
The Mustangs (3-1) host Southeastern on Tuesday to open Scioto Valley Conference play.