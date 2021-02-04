CIRCLVILLE — The Circleville Tigers welcomed the visiting Westfall Mustangs Wednesday night in an out-of-conference showdown. The Mustangs hit the pedal to the metal early on, making it difficult for the Tigers to make a stable comeback.
Starting at tip off, Westfall’s No. 32 Lucas Blackburn gave the Mustangs their first possession of the game. Throughout the entirety of the first quarter, the Tigers would only go on to score a total of three points — all coming from free-throw attempts from No. 11 Briley Cramer (2/2) and No. 20 Ethan Moore (1/2).
The Mustang offense was in full horsepower as the squad racked up a total of 14 points in the first quarter against the Tigers. In the second quarter, the Scioto Valley Conference opponent scored another 12 points; totaling 26 in the first half.
With a challenging first quarter of play, the Tigers did not back down as the team would go on to score one more point than the Mustangs did in the second quarter.
For the Tigers, the leading scorer at the half was No. 11 Cramer who tallied a total of 10 point — six of which came from 3-pointers. For the Mustangs, most of the team’s points came from No. 32 Lucas Blackburn who scored a total of nine-points for his squad.
At the halfway point in the game, the Mustangs were up on the Tigers 26-16.
In the second half, the Tigers would go on to score more points that the Mustangs in the third quarter of play. The Mustangs added another 10 points to their lead while the Tigers attempted to claw their way back into the game; putting up 12 points in the third.
At the end of the third quarter, they scored between the two would be 42-30 — Mustangs lead.
The Tigers would never get ahead of the Mustangs at the end of the night. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs added 19 to their lead. At the same time, Circleville would go on to add 15 points to their total score.
The visiting Mustangs took home a road win against the Tigers with the final score amounting to 55-43.
Westfall 55, Circleville 43
Westfall 14 12 10 19 — 55
Circleville 3 13 12 15 — 43
WESTFALL
Casey Cline 3 0-2 7, Blaec Bugher 2 0-0 5, Ashton Nunemaker 3 4-6 13, Tyler Shipley 2 2-3 6, Seth Gifford 2 0-0 4, Brody Clark 1 0-0 3, Lucas Blackburn 6 5-7 17 TOTALS 19 11-18 55; 3-pt field goals: 4
CIRCLEVILLE
Evan Justice 5 1-1 13, Trevor Coleman 2 0-0 6, Briley Cramer 5 2-2 15, Ethan Moore 3 1-4 7, Ian Warden 1 0-2 2 TOTALS 15 3-9 43; 3-pt field goals: 7