WILLIAMSPORT — Among the first tasks Christian Meister undertook when he took the helm of the Westfall boys basketball program was trying to establish a culture.
“I want to teach, build relationships and do things the right way,” said Meister, who comes to Westfall with three years of coaching experience as an assistant at Grove City and Olentangy Liberty. “That’s going to start with building the type of culture we need and it’s a culture we’re going to establish from the biddy program, through middle school and into high school.
“We want to build character on-and-off the court and on the court we want to build skills and use our athleticism. In the past, it looks like more of the focus was on running systems and sets.”
Meister also has made some changes on the floor for the Mustangs (6-17, 5-9), one of which is moving senior Jay Wyman (11 points) from point to shooting guard. Sophomore Tyler Shipley will take over the point.
“Jay’s one of our team captains, along with Hayden Lemaster, and he has the ability to hit a bunch of shots,” Meister said. “We want to take advantage of that and moving Jay off the ball will allow him to focus more on hitting shots and using his athletic ability.
“What I like about Tyler is he’s a hard-nosed kid who is in the gym at 6 a.m. before school working out. He has that drive to keep learning and getting better as a player.”
Meister also wants to utilize the athletic ability of 6-3 junior Luke Blackburn (6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Lemaster, a 5-11 senior.
“Luke can score, he can rebound and we want to put him in spots where he can use his length and athleticism to benefit our basketball team,” Meister said. “Hayden is coming off a good football season like Luke is and we think he can also help us out in both of those areas.”
Senior Connor Spohn, the Mustangs’ catcher in baseball, came out for the team and should see good minutes, along with freshman Casey Cline.
“Connor’s a very athletic young man and we’ve been working with him on developing skills, so we can take advantage of his athleticism,” Meister said. “Coming into the season, I felt Casey would be one of those players who would play a few quarters of junior varsity and maybe a few quarters of varsity a night, but he really came in and proved that he’s ready to play varsity. I think he can be a big contributor for us over the next four years.”
Peyton Weiss, Trevor Wolfe, Ashton Nunemaker and Blaec Bugher are all competing for playing time.
As the Mustangs prepare to open the season on Friday against McClain at the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic, Meister believes the team’s preseason work is being to take hold.
“We’re trying to foster an environment of accountability where the older kids are there to hold the younger kids accountable, to support them and to help them develop into better players,” Meister said. “I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen so far, but we also have more work to do and I think the kids would agree with that.”