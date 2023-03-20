New hope cuts down net

After beating Christian Community 65-36 in the OCSAA State Championship game, Coach Shane Roese cut down the net and throws it to his team.

 Photo by Elena Mancini

In early March, the New Hope Christian Academy boys’ basketball team won their fourth Ohio Christian School Athletic Association (OCSAA) State Championship game.


