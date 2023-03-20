In early March, the New Hope Christian Academy boys’ basketball team won their fourth Ohio Christian School Athletic Association (OCSAA) State Championship game.
After taking some time to recover from an exciting basketball season, New Hope Christian Academy boys’ basketball Coach Shane Roese discussed how the team prepared for the big game.
“I always tell my kids that the preparation starts in November,” Roese said. “All year long we aim to be in the Championship game. We build a schedule of predominately local teams and play competition that prepares us to do well in the tournament.”
The New Hope basketball team is no stranger to the Championship game, as they’ve been six of the last seven years and won four titles. Going against Christian Community, Roese said the team knew they had to pressure them.
“That was pretty much our style all year long, we like to set the tone from a defensive perspective,” he said. “We like to try to turn people over and force people into bad shots so that we can get out and run. We like to be a transition team.”
The game plan was to get after Christian Community defensively, create turnovers, and then push the ball offensively. And going into the game, the team was confident in what they were going to do and how they’d execute their game plan.
“I think we executed our game plan throughout the entire game,” Roese said. “I think the thing we struggled with was the three point line, where we were 4/26.”
Coach said that is not typical of his team, but it’s what allowed Christian Community to keep the game close until the fourth quarter.
“It was a seven point game with 6:30 to go and our defense finally wore them down and we created some turnovers.”
Guard Clayton Rhyne had 16 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter.
“We changed our mindset in the fourth quarter where we just went for the hole,” Roese said. “Clayton and the other guards just kind of got loose and were able to get into the paint to get us some easier buckets.”
Coach said that the team ended up executing the game plan; it just took them until the fourth quarter to get there. He credits two of his seniors, Andrew Swank and Adam Rink for helping the team to a Championship win.
“I start one and then bring the other one off the bench and they alternate minutes,” Roese said. “They pressure the ball, and those two guys I thought were really outstanding all night long.”
Roese also highlighted the defensive play by Hunter Cavanaugh and Lane Bruning had a nice game inside the paint.
Overall, the coach believes it was a complete team effort to win the Championship game.
“Everybody knows their role, and I would say in that game, everybody executed their role.”
After the final buzzer sounded and New Hope beat Christian Community 65-36, Roese talked about how he felt.
“I was happy for the kids. When you spend four months with a group of guys and they put in effort and spend a lot of time with them, to end your season with a win, it’s a great feeling.”
And of course, the team was excited to win.
“They were excited, and they were excited for one another,” Roese said. “We have five graduating seniors this year and to send them off on a high note was exciting.”
Roese said the five seniors on his team are quality kids. At New Hope, it’s about the journey and at a banquet; the seniors were able to share what their journey meant to them.
“What is fulfilling for me as a coach is to be able to sit there and to know the impact they’ve had on one another, what impact the program has had on them and their families. It’s a moment for me to sit back and think, what a solid group of young men. Just a special group of kids who will be leaders in our community.”