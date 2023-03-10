CIRCLEVILLE – Last week the New Hope Christian Academy boys’ basketball team won the Ohio Christian School Athletic Association (OCSAA) State Championship.
The New Hope Statesmen faced off against the Christian Community Warriors in the State Championship game at Ohio Christian University last Saturday.
New Hope won the tipoff to start the Championship game. They also scored the first points of the game with a three pointer that was nothing but net. A layup by the Statesmen had them on a 5-0 run before Christian Community scored their first bucket. With 3:22 left in the first quarter New Hope called a timeout. Up to this point, scoring had been scarce for both teams, as New Hope led Christian Community 5-3.
Coming out of the time out, the Statesmen went on a 5-0 run with two layups and one made free throw before the Warriors had a jump shot for two points. New Hope went on another 5-0 run before the warriors scored on one of two free throw shots.
New Hope led Christian Community 16-6 at the end of the first.
The Warriors started of the scoring for the second quarter with a jump shot for two. A few possessions later New Hope got their first bucket of the second quarter. Around five minutes until the half, New Hope went on a 7-0 run that included a three point bucket, and two turnovers that led to four points. After the 7-0 run, both teams traded buckets and kept a fast pace of play.
New Hope led Christian Community 31-21 at the half.
Christian Community started the third quarter with possession and was able to score two points. The Warriors also out scored the Statesmen 13-10 in the third quarter, but New Hope still led Christian Community 41-34 at the end of the third quarter.
New Hope started the fourth quarter with possession and scored on a rebound. This was only the beginning of their dominate performance in the final quarter of the Championship game. With 6:54 left in the game, the Warriors scored their only points of the fourth quarter on a short jump shot. New Hope then went on to score 21 unanswered points to seal the game and win the State Championship 65-36.
New Hope’s dominate performance in the fourth quarter earned them the OCSAA State Championship title for the 2022-2023 season.