CIRCLEVILLE — With a new year upon us, the New Hope Christian Academy Statesman have officially welcomed its first-ever athletic director. With a wealth of experience under a famous Ohioan, she plans to pump up the school’s competitive spirit.
According to the New Hope Christian Academy website, Katie Greiner will be the new athletic director and middle school physical education teacher. The Cape Coral, Florida native now resides in Circleville, accompanied by her husband, Bret, and son Brixen.
The couple have another child on the way in early March of this year. According to her bio, Greiner’s family has roots in states such as Ohio and Florida.
Greiner attended the University of Florida in Gainesville where she obtained a degree in telecommunications — TV broadcasting — and also worked at the institutions athletic department as a student. Upon Graduating, she was invited to work with the school’s football team under a new staff, headed by none other than Urban Meyer.
After five seasons at The Swamp and two National Championships later, Greiner moved back to Cape Coral and proceeded to coach and teach cheerleading at Cape Coral High School. Soon enough, in 2013, she would then get promoted to athletic director for the high school and would serve as such for the next two years.
At the same time, she was the athletic director, she earned her master’s degree in athletic administration from Ohio University, located in Athens.
After getting another pair of National Championships — but with a different institution — Meyer would once again recruit Greiner to work for him again at The Ohio State. She would work with the Buckeye football team for five seasons.
During the pandemic, Greiner felt the urge to go back to high school athletics. She discovered that her purpose was to help developing athletes through their involvement in school athletics.
Most recently, in the fall of 2020, Greiner served as the assistant athletic director and ticket manager for Chillicothe High School.
On the school’s website, it states that the purpose of the athletic program is to provide students with a place to develop character, sportsmanship, self-discipline and athletic ability.
In the already-developing program, students at New Hope are able to participate in athletics such as girls' and boys' basketball, co-ed soccer, girls' volleyball, sixth to eighth grade girls' cheerleading and co-ed tennis.
The school hopes to add additional sporting opportunities in the future. As of now, the program’s teams compete against public, private along with other club teams.