While watching a 7-on-7 passing scrimmage during his tenure as head coach at Logan Elm, Scott Bartholomew can still remember noticing a quarterback with special talent.
“We went to a 7-on-7 that included Athens during a few summers and I remember watching this quarterback who could really read a defense and exploit it,” he said. “We’d switch from a Cover Two to a Cover Three, and he knew which receiver was going to be open and would hit him. We’d switch our defense to something else and he’d still be able to recognize the open receiver and hit him.
“That’s when I was first introduced to Joe Burrow and was struck by how intelligent he was at that age as a quarterback, along with his physical talents.”
When Tigers and Braves played against Burrow
Area football fans were first introduced to the Athens quarterback and future Heisman Trophy winner from Louisiana State during a pair of state playoff games pitting Circleville and Logan Elm against the Burrow-led Bulldogs.
The first meeting occurred during a regional quarterfinal of the 2012 season.
Circleville, which was coming off a 2-8 season, won six of its first seven games en route to qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in five years with a 6-4 record.
The Tigers’ turnaround season came to a close in The Plains with a 63-28 loss to the Bulldogs.
Burrow completed 16 of 29 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns in the game, while adding 91 yards rushing and four more scores.
David Burroughs, then in his junior season at Circleville, played the opposite number of Burrow, and accounted for 183 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns in the game.
“We caught Joe right before the hype started to build around him with what he was doing for Athens,” Burroughs said. “I just remember being impressed with a sophomore producing eight touchdowns in a playoff game and thinking, ‘Wow, this guy is unbelievable. He’s the real deal’.
“He did everything right, especially for just being a sophomore, making good decisions with the football and showing how talented he was both running and throwing the football.”
Burroughs had an idea about Burrow’s athletic ability entering the game from the Tigers defeating the Bulldogs 51-45 during a district semifinal basketball game the previous school year.
“That’s a cool memory to be able to say our team beat Joe in basketball during my sophomore season and that was his freshman season,” Burroughs said. “Everyone talks about Joe’s athletic ability in football, but he was also a pretty good basketball player.”
Logan Elm had its opportunity on the gridiron against Burrow and the Bulldogs in a regional quarterfinal during the 2013 season.
The Braves entered the game with a 7-3 record and were making the fifth of their sixth playoff appearances during the seven-year tenure of Bartholomew leading the football program.
“We worked that week in practice running a double tight end, three-back offense to try and control the clock, get first downs and keep Athens’ offense off the field,” Bartholomew said. “That’s what we felt gave us our best shot against them, but we also worked on a five receiver empty set if things didn’t go according to plan and we had to play catch up.”
Bartholomew had to throw Plan A out the window — at least for the moment — when an historic offensive shootout ensued that still holds the state record for most points scored in a playoff game.
Athens and Logan Elm combined for 1,134 yards of total offense and 19 touchdowns in a marathon that ended with the Bulldogs posting a 74-55 win.
“That was a crazy game, because we’d put together a couple of good plays on defense and get Athens into something like a third-and-12, but it didn’t matter,” said Cory Heeter, who played running back and defensive back for the Braves. “Either Burrow would complete a pass or Burrow or (Trae) Williams would break off a run to move the chains.
“They were crazy good and we knew it was going to be tough to get stops on defense. Obviously, everyone focuses on Burrow, but Williams went on to play at Northwestern and then (Ryan and Adam) Luehrman both went to Ohio. That team had four Division I guys.”
Logan Elm faced a 26-point deficit early in the third quarter, but rallied with three-straight touchdowns to cut its deficit to 47-42 late in the period.
“It was a crazy game, because we were on the doorstep of getting blown out, but our kids stepped up and made some plays and we were able to get it back to being a five-point game,” Bartholomew said. “We were able to go back to our original plan of running power football once we got into the red zone to score.”
Ultimately, the Braves led for a grand total of 13 seconds early in the first quarter as they were unable to pull off the upset as an eighth-seed.
“Normally there are a lot of blowouts when you have a one-seed playing an eighth-seed, but I remember leaving Athens feeling like we left everything on the field and we did everything we could,” said Heeter, who went on to be a team captain at Capital and just completed his first season as secondary coach at regional runner-up Bloom-Carroll. “We knew it was going to be difficult on defense, but we also knew coming into the game that we’d be able to move the football and our offense played pretty well and gave us a shot going into the fourth quarter.”
Burrow completed 26 of 34 passes for 498 yards and six touchdowns in the game, while adding 44 yards rushing.
Heeter broke Logan Elm’s single-game record for rushing touchdowns with seven. He accounted for 105 yards receiving and 93 yards rushing in his final game as a Brave.
“When you consider the fact that Athens had four future Division I athletes and we were the last seed in our region to qualify for the playoffs, we honestly didn’t belong on the same field with them talent wise,” Bartholomew said. “I was so proud of that team and the effort they put together down there at Athens, because they rose to the challenge and put their best foot forward.
“We had a great group of kids, like Cory Heeter, Casey Tyler, Thomas Calton, Michael Cline, Zach Finley, Stephen Saxton, Marcus Paul and I know I’m going to leave out some people. They were good athletes, but even better people and leaders.”
A teammate’s perspective
Amanda-Clearcreek graduate Jordan Leasure had a different perspective than his peers at Circleville and Logan Elm.
After graduating from A-C in 2016, Leasure walked onto the football team at Ohio State as a running back and was a teammate of Burrow’s for two seasons.
“Being one of the new guys on the team you quickly try to find someone that you watch and try learn from to figure out how everything at Ohio State works,” Leasure said. “At Amanda, I never played Athens in football, but with Logan Elm and Circleville playing against him, I was able to watch Joe’s high school film and see just how special of a player he was earlier in his career.
“So once I got to Ohio State, Joe was one of those guys, for me, that I tried to interact with and pick up on his tendencies and work ethic, because it was very obvious early in my career at Ohio State that Joe was going to be a great one.”
Leasure discussed the respect Burrow had from his teammates and how he earned it.
“Anyone that was a teammate of Joe loved and respected him,” Leasure said. “He was one of those players that you wanted to be on the field with, because you knew how hard he worked to have everyone of his teammates’ backs on and off the field.”
“Joe was the type of quarterback that you wanted to be in the huddle with, because he was one heck of a leader and you knew he was going to give everything he had at every moment. That’s just how he operates.”
Leasure has enjoyed watching Burrow’s rise to prominence at LSU after getting a preview of his potential at Ohio State.
“Every player at Ohio State knew that Joe was a great player and a great guy,” Leasure said. We all knew that he only needed a chance to show everyone else just how great he is.”
Leasure was not surprised during Burrow’s Heisman speech to see him acknowledge his roots in the Buckeye State.
“I think the most impressive thing about Joe is even after all of the attention he has received he still responds to it all with just being a kid from southeast Ohio,” said Leasure, who graduated from Ohio State in just two years, coached running backs for a year at A-C and is now a firefighter in Columbus. “I know Joe is a kid that all of Ohio is proud of.
“I wish Joe the best of luck. There isn’t a guy out there that is more deserving of all the success he is having.”
Memories abound
After graduating from Circleville, Burroughs walked onto the Ohio University football team and eventually earned playing time on special teams and as a running back. Burrow’s father, Jimmy, was the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator.
“Joe’s dad was an awesome coach and a stand-up guy,” said Burroughs, who completed his first season coaching running backs at Circleville. “He treated everyone the same, whether you were a walk-on or one of the best players on the team.”
Since those two playoff games, now former Tigers and Braves have watched the rise of Burrow from leading Athens to the Division III state championship game as a senior, to his time at Ohio State and finally the past two seasons at LSU, where his career has blossomed. Burroughs was one of those former Tigers and Braves who watched Burrow win the Heisman on television Saturday night.
“Right after Joe won the Heisman, people who played against him in high school started posting pictures on social media and talking about those experiences,” Burroughs said. “It’s cool for all of us to think back that we played against a future Heisman Trophy winner.”