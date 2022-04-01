Head Coach: Evan McDonald
#2 Cater Smith: Util. — Sophomore from Point Pleasant, West Va.
#3 Andrew Daria: SS — Senior from Villa Hills, Ky.
#4 Cameron Collins: OF/P — Sophomore from Dayton, Ohio
#5 Shawn Grider: 2B/3B/P — Junior from Greenwood, Ind.
#6 Will Bishop: P/SS/2B — Sophomore from Mt. Orab, Ohio
#7 Bailey Roberts: P — Senior from Lebanon, Ohio
#8 Jacob Werkmeister: 1B — Sophomore from Lake Forest, Calif.
#10 John Santopadre: P — Freshman from Blacklick, Ohio
#11 Brandon Seiler: 2B/SS/Util. — Junior from Akron, Ohio
#12 Carter Hyde: OF — Senior from Elyria, Ohio
#13 Luke Swanger: P — Sophomore from Lebanon, Ohio
#15 Jonathan Pierce: P — Junior from Grandview Heights, Ohio
#16 Seth Nichols: 3B/2B — Junior from Ironton, Ohio
#18 Trey Henry: OF/P — Freshman from Lancaster, Ohio
#19 Caleb Haller: C — Junior from Jackson, Ohio
#20 Asher Thompson: 2B/SS — Freshman from Fishers, Ind.
#21 Colton Lee: 1B/P — Senior from Subury, Ohio
#22 Ryan Meyers: C — Senior from Lorain, Ohio
#23 Bryan Brooks: P — Senior from Louisville, Ky.
#24 Par Rockhold: CF — Sophomore from Norton, Ohio
#25 Jarod Hamlin: OF/P — Senior from Carlisle, Ohio
#29 Brandon Barger: OF/P — Senior from Dublin, Ohio
#30 Keagan Titmuss: P — Senior from Flint, Mich.
#32 John Salyers: 1B — Sophomore from Greenfield, Ohio
#33 Tanner Popp: P — From Chillicothe, Ohio
#34 Thane Wilson: OF — Junior from Grove City, Ohio
#37 Levi Hammond: P — Freshman from New Albany, Ohio
#41 Bryant Ling: C/P — from Seaman, Ohio
#44 Cole Edwards: OF/P — Sophomore from Akron, Ohio