OCU Baseball Team

OCU 2022 Baseball Team

 OCU Trailblazers Website

Head Coach: Evan McDonald

#2 Cater Smith: Util. — Sophomore from Point Pleasant, West Va.

#3 Andrew Daria: SS — Senior from Villa Hills, Ky.

#4 Cameron Collins: OF/P — Sophomore from Dayton, Ohio

#5 Shawn Grider: 2B/3B/P — Junior from Greenwood, Ind.

#6 Will Bishop: P/SS/2B — Sophomore from Mt. Orab, Ohio

#7 Bailey Roberts: P — Senior from Lebanon, Ohio

#8 Jacob Werkmeister: 1B — Sophomore from Lake Forest, Calif.

#10 John Santopadre: P — Freshman from Blacklick, Ohio

#11 Brandon Seiler: 2B/SS/Util. — Junior from Akron, Ohio

#12 Carter Hyde: OF — Senior from Elyria, Ohio

#13 Luke Swanger: P — Sophomore from Lebanon, Ohio

#15 Jonathan Pierce: P — Junior from Grandview Heights, Ohio

#16 Seth Nichols: 3B/2B — Junior from Ironton, Ohio

#18 Trey Henry: OF/P — Freshman from Lancaster, Ohio

#19 Caleb Haller: C — Junior from Jackson, Ohio

#20 Asher Thompson: 2B/SS — Freshman from Fishers, Ind.

#21 Colton Lee: 1B/P — Senior from Subury, Ohio

#22 Ryan Meyers: C — Senior from Lorain, Ohio

#23 Bryan Brooks: P — Senior from Louisville, Ky.

#24 Par Rockhold: CF — Sophomore from Norton, Ohio

#25 Jarod Hamlin: OF/P — Senior from Carlisle, Ohio

#29 Brandon Barger: OF/P — Senior from Dublin, Ohio

#30 Keagan Titmuss: P — Senior from Flint, Mich.

#32 John Salyers: 1B — Sophomore from Greenfield, Ohio

#33 Tanner Popp: P — From Chillicothe, Ohio

#34 Thane Wilson: OF — Junior from Grove City, Ohio

#37 Levi Hammond: P — Freshman from New Albany, Ohio

#41 Bryant Ling: C/P — from Seaman, Ohio

#44 Cole Edwards: OF/P — Sophomore from Akron, Ohio

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments