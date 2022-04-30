CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University is adding a new sport to its ranks this year as disc golf will be its latest offering.
According to information OCU posted to their athletics website, both men and women will be able to compete in the sport.
Disc golf is a sport where players throw a frisbee-like disc at a target and aim to get the lowest possible score by getting the disc in the basket with the lowest number of throws, similar to how golf works. The sport, which globally is most popular in the United States, was invented in the early 1900s with its first game played in Canada.
“We are excited to welcome disc golf to the athletic program,” OCU Director of Athletics George Arroyo Jr said in in a story posted to the school’s website. “Over the past few years, disc golf has emerged as a quickly growing collegiate sport on many college campuses. With a newly constructed 18-hole course on campus, athletic scholarships, and a wonderful surrounding community, we believe disc golf at Ohio Christian will allow us to attract students to campus while providing new opportunities to compete collegiately.”
Arroyo said the Trailblazers will begin competing in local tournaments with sights on becoming a member of College Disc Golf along with other NAIA and NCAA colleges and universities.
According to the organization’s website, www.collegediscgolf.com, there are over 150 collegiate club teams with nearly 1,300 players in the U.S. The CDG has been holding the National College Championship tournament since 2007 with the latest being held at the North Cove Social Club in Marion, North Carolina.
Ohio Christian University has had disc golf chains on campus since 2007. A brand new 18-hole course is set to officially open later this spring following donations and support from the community. The course will be open to both the community and athletes.
The University said the search for a head coach is currently underway.