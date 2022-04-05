LIMA — The OCU golf team began their 2022 spring season by traveling up to Lima to compete in the Bluffton Spring Invitational held at the Hidden Creek Golf Club this past Saturday and Sunday.
The Trailblazers competed against a stout field of 13 NCAA teams in cold and windy conditions.
Freshman Thatcher Wilson led the way by firing out a 76-76. This would result in being a career low for the criminal justice major from Grove City. This performance landed Thatcher tied for fifth place overall in the competition.
After the tournament, Thatcher had this to say about his round, "I am really happy to see things clicking together and I am feeling pretty comfortable heading into the conference tournament next weekend at Belterra."
Senior Elias Montgomery shot an 80 for a first round score. Montgomery came back the second day to finish strong by shooting a 77, which would put him in the 15th spot overall.
As a team, the Trailblazers finished fifth out of 14 teams. Although it will be somewhat of a short season, this Blazer team is making the most of it by posting some great scores and beating their own personal bests on the way.
The golf team is to compete from April 10-12 at Belterra Resort in Florence, Ind. in the conference championship.