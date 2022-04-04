Friday, April 1: Trailblazers continue their tear, split with WVU Tech
Overcoming adversity and proving doubters wrong has been a theme for the Lady Trailblazers this season. Picked to be at the bottom of the conference, they continue to move up the ladder and fight for their first conference post-season birth since the 2017-18 season.
Although dropping their second game of the day, they dominated in their first one to split with a team picked to place third in the River States Conference Pre-Season Poll.
The Trailblazers are currently positioned second in the East Division (behind Rio Grande) and fourth overall in the conference (behind Rio, Midway and St. Mary-of-the-Woods).
Game 1: 7-1 win
In a game where most of the innings were quiet with no runs, a huge second inning for OCU broke this one open. In that second inning, they scored six of their seven runs to jump out to a lead that proved to be insurmountable for the Golden Bears of WV Tech.
The scoring in this monster of a second inning started when Hilarie Spitler singled to bring in Karissa McLean, making this one 1-0. Then, Emma Dammeyer stepped up to the plate and singled, bringing in Marissa Bardonaro and making this one 2-0.
On the third scoring play of this one, Kylee Bako hit a single to bring home Kristin Gardener and stretching this to a 3-0 lead. Next up, Lexi King popped out to left field, bringing home Spitler on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
On the last scoring play of the inning, Emma Hastings stepped up and hit a double to bring in both Bako and Dammeyer to wrap up the inning leading 6-0.
The rest of the game was a quiet one for the most part, with only two exceptions. In an effort to answer the Trailblazers’ big inning, a Golden Bears player homered in the top of the fourth to close the margin from six runs to five runs (with a 6-1 score line). Then, in the closing innings of the game, Gardener (in true speedster fashion) stole home to make it a 7-1 final score.
Multiple Blazers deserve to be highlighted for their offensive performances. These include: Spitler (1/3 [.333], one run, one RBI), Dammeyer (1/3 [.333], one run, one RBI), Bako (1/4 [.250], one run, one RBI), King (1/2 [.500], one RBI), Hastings (1/3 [.333], two RBIs), Bardonaro (1/3 [.333], one run), and Gardener (2/3 [.667], two runs).
Defensively, Spitler put on a show while on the mound, only allowing one run scored and two hits in seven innings pitched.
Game 2: 1-0 loss
A lot less offense in this one, as the Blazers could not get a big inning together to take down the Golden Bears. A true pitching battle, both pitchers barely budged throughout the entirety of this one. However, the one run allowed by the Trailblazers’ defense in the third inning proved to be the decisive one, as the bats weren’t working as well in game two.
Defensively, Gardener was on the mound in this one, only allowing one run through all seven innings pitched. Offensively, the bright spot in this one was Bako. She went 3/4 (.750) from the plate in this one to provide a spark that the Blazers could unfortunately not capitalize on.
Saturday, April 2: Blazers put themselves firmly in the RSC race with Pioneer sweep
What a season Ohio Christian softball is having right now. From soaring above expectations, to being at the top of the conference, to having King recognized nationally for her performance, the Blazers look every part of a team wanting to make some serious noise this season.
Saturday afternoon, they swept RSC East Division foe Point Park University (Pittsburgh, Pa.) to get a firm hold on the No. 2 ranking in the division.
Game 1: 5-3 win
This is a game that started off very well for the Trailblazers, which allowed them to survive a late push by the Pioneers.
The Blazers scoring started off in the top of the first, with Spitler scoring on a fielder’s choice. This was the only run scored of the first two innings, with OCU leading 1-0 going into the third inning.
In that third inning, OCU once again got into the scoring column when Dammeyer knocked one out of the park to make the game 2-0. The scoring closed with Hastings doubling, bringing in Bako to make it 3-0.
The next two innings had no scoring for either team, as the 3-0 score was carried over into the top of the sixth. In the top of the sixth, the Blazers once again had a two-run inning.
The first run came from a Dammeyer double, scoring Roxi Herdman. The latter of the two came when Hastings singled and brought in Spitler. This accounted for all of the Blazers runs for the rest of the game, as they were up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The Pioneers decided to kick things into gear and try to mount the comeback, starting in the bottom of the sixth. They were able to score once, making it 5-1 heading into the seventh.
With the scoreless inning for the Blazers in the seventh, it left the door wide open for a comeback. However, after two runs scored by the Pioneers (making it 5-3), the Blazs buckled down on defense and finished out the game.
There were many outstanding offensive performances in this one. This includes Spitler (3/5 [.600], two runs), Dammeyer (3/4 [.750], one run, two RBIs), Bako (1/3 [.333], one run, one RBI), Hastings (2/3 [.667], two RBIs), and Herdman (2/2 [1.000], one run).
Game 2: 13-8 win
It was a very high-scoring contest for both teams in the second game of this double header. It was close at the beginning, but was blown open by the Blazers later in the game.
The scoring began in the top of the first by the Trailblazers, with King singling, bringing in Dammeyer. With the Pioneers not being able to answer, they went into the top of the second with the score at 1-0.
The second inning was a high scoring one for both teams. In the top of the second, things started with Gardener singling, scoring both Bardonaro and McLean.
To close the top of the second, Dammeyer doubled to score Gardener and made it 4-0. However, Point Park had their own three-run inning to make things interesting, bringing it within one run (4-3 ballgame).
After no runs by either team in the third, the fourth inning rolled around quickly. In the top of the fourth, the Blazers made plays to extend their lead. First, Bako doubled to bring home Gardener. To end, Hastings singled to bring home Dammeyer.
The Pioneers once again had a scoreless inning in the bottom of the fourth, as well as both teams going scoreless in the fifth. Consequently, they went into the sixth inning with the Blazers up 6-3.
The top of the sixth was a big one for the Blazers, where they really made the lead seem insurmountable. The ladies started off the inning with a bang, with Hastings putting one out of the park.
Following that, Hailie Amrhein singled to bring in McLean. Following that, Gardener singled to bring in Bardonaro. With the score now being 9-3, the next scoring play was the biggest of the game.
With bases loaded and two outs on the board, Bako stepped up to the plate and hit a triple, bringing all three girls on base to home plate (Dammeyer, Gardener and Amrhein). The game was now 12-3, with the biggest lead of the day for the Blazers.
Point Park came up with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth, making it 12-6. To put the nail in the Pioneers’ coffin, Hastings scored on an error and made the game 13-6 in the top of the seventh.
Despite the Pioneers’ two-run effort in the bottom of the seventh, that seven-run deficit was too much to overcome and OCU overtook Point Park 13-8.
With the offensive game that it was, there is plenty to highlight on that front. The list of standouts in this one includes: Dammeyer (2/3 [.667], three runs, one RBI), Bako (2/5 [.400], four RBIs), Hastings (3/5 [.600], two runs, two RBIs), McLean (2/4 [.500], two runs), and Bardonaro (2/4 [.500], two runs).
Last but certainly not least, Gardener was the player of the game, going 4/4 (1.000) from the plate with three runs and three RBIs.
The Trailblazers will look to continue their monster season on the road Friday as they play Midway University. The Midway Eagles are currently second in the West Division.
They are currently having a nice season of their own, as they are 21-6 (9-3) and only one game out of the first place spot in the West. This will be a true test for the Blazers, as they will look to spoil the Eagles’ joy on their own field.
