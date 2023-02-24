OCU student overcomes abuse and trauma to find freedom and success in running

Drake Dickerson

The last cross country meet Ohio Christian University's Drake Dickerson ever competed in was the NAIA National Cross Country Meet last season, just one of the many achievements the 23-year-old has under him. Dickerson's success comes with a unique sense of humility and a simple joy found in the freedom of running.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments