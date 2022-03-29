CIRCLEVILLE— The Trailblazers escaped the iffy weather this weekend when they traveled to Owensboro, Kentucky to face the Brescia Bearcats.
In a River States matchup the Trailblazers were looking to continue their early season success. Going into the season, the OCU team didn’t garner much buzz around the NAIA or the RSV. However, after their two wins against Brescia, the Trailblazers are now 5-1 in their last six games and hold a 5-3 conference record.
During the first game on Sunday OCU managed to score early off an error in the top of the first. However, the Bearcats answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The second inning is when the teams both buckled down and the Trailblazers started to lock things up defensively. They kept the Bearcats of the scoreboard but also failed to score themselves.
The third inning was the key to OCU’s success in the first game of the day. Freshman Emma Hastings hit a single with sophomore Kylee Bako on third to tie the game at 2-2. That run started a trend for the Trailblazers with freshman Karissa McLean doubled to bring in fellow freshman Lexi King and give the Trailblazers the lead.
Still in the third inning, Hastings scored a run herself on an error. OCU ran in one more run in the third inning when sophomore Jobi Allen singled to get McLean to home plate and the team to a 5-2 lead.
After the burst of offense, OCU’s defense became a solid wall that the Bearcats couldn’t find a way around. Brescia ended the game with only their two runs from the first inning.
Sophomore Hilarie Spitler, in relief, pitched five innings and had five hits with no runs in the Trailblazers 11-2 win.
The second game of the doubleheader ended after five innings with OCU winning 18-7. The Trailblazers now sit at No. 2 in the east of the RSC and have a short break after their games against Miami-Hamilton on Tuesday were postponed.
The team is set to take on West Virginia Tech at home on Friday.