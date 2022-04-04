Friday, April 1: Blazers fall in first game of road trip to top conference Mighty Oaks
The Blazers, shorthanded yet again, were taken down by conference foe Oakland City on Friday afternoon.
The Blazers, without three of their players in this contest, are on a losing streak and trying to find a foothold for themselves. Playing on a windy, cold day, it was a struggle to find consistency and string points together for most of the Ohio Christian players.
With the three players ruled out, there were only five eligible players ready to go. With the full varsity number being six, the Blazers were forced to forfeit court six in singles.
This put the Blazers at an extreme disadvantage as they were down 1-0 going into the match. On top of that, they also had to forfeit court three in doubles, as Ryan Batig was without a partner. This meant that the other two doubles pars would have to win to earn the doubles point.
Going into doubles, the Trailblazers had a tough task ahead of them. Unfortunately, neither pair were able to find a rhythm in this one.
The only duo able to take a game off the Mighty Oaks was the first doubles of Chris Hupp and Zach Savino. The one game was not enough to take the match as they fell 1-6.
Into singles, most of the matches were 0-6, 0-6 decisions. There were two exceptions to this rule in both Hupp and Batig. Both players are continuing to improve and build off recent successes and took two games each in their appearances.
Hupp, playing in one of the toughest NAIA conferences, continues to compete and make a name for himself in the RSC. Every match, he is faced with the task of playing each team’s best players.
He continues to battle and do his best, despite all the hurdles thrown at him. Unfortunately, the effort could not overcome his opponent in this one as he fell 2-6, 0-6.
Batig had a similar 2-6, 0-6 fate in his match. However, his improvements from what he was in the fall should not be overtaken by the result. He has started to structure points well, use different shots to his advantage and become much more consistent.
This is an opponent that he had lost 0-6, 0-6 to in the fall, so seeing that much improvement in a player is something to commend within itself.
Head coach James Wells, after the match, said, “I was pleased with the effort that my guys gave today against one of the top teams in the conference.
“I saw very few unforced errors and some fantastic rallies. We have improved over the course of the year and it showed in this match. I’m excited to see how we have grown as we head into Brescia.”
Saturday, April 2: ‘Injury bug’ gets best of Blazers, drop match to Bearcats
Going into the weekend where you already have David Mack sitting out due to a right wrist injury, the Blazers could not afford more health issues. However, that is exactly what they got in the contest against the Bearcats of Brescia.
Hupp, carrying over a shoulder injury sustained in the Oakland City match, played through the pain during this entire match. He brought fire and intensity through his doubles and singles matches, making each of his opponents fight for a win.
In singles, it was a tightly contested first set as Hupp fell 2-6. After the set, he called an injury timeout in order to get some ice and be ready for the next set. Unfortunately, the injury and his opponent got the best of hm during the second set as well, as he fell 2-6, 1-6.
The doubles play of Hupp and Savino is what really highlighted this match. The effort and tenacity of both Trailblazer men were unmatched, as the teams went back and forth taking points from each other.
Up until it was 3-3, it was a tightly knotted contest. However, the Blazers had a lapse in play and ultimately fell 3-6 to the Bearcats’ top pairing.
During that doubles match, Savino started to experience pain in his left quad, presumably straining that muscle during play. Like Hupp, he powered through his pain and continued onward. Unfortunately, his singles match was much less of a contest, as he fell 0-6, 1-6.
Throughout the duration of play, you could visibly tell that the top two OCU men were playing less and less like themselves as the pain really started to seep through.
Unfortunately, the play of the other men was not able to elevate the Blazers to victory in this one, as everyone else dropped 0-6, 0-6 contests and were defeated 7-0.
Coach Wells provided some insight into the match: “I thought we played with a lot of heart today. We were struck by the injury bug today and we played well despite of that.
“It shows how hard our guys are willing to work and compete. Chris and Zach had a very impressive match in doubles to lead the charge. Excellent growing point going into the next match.”
The Blazers get a week of match-play off to rehab their injuries and come out strong next Saturday, April 9.
They will take on the Tigers of Grace Christian University on the road in Grandville, Michigan, with a 1 p.m. scheduled start time. The last time these two teams played, the result was a close 5-4 loss for the Trailblazers, so this figures to be a close one.
