Women's team sees mass improvements
The Lady Trailblazer Track and Field team traveled up to Heidelberg University over the weekend to compete in the Tiffleberg Outdoor Open.
The team had a full roster of competitors for this competition and attempted to spread as much Trailblazer speed and strength across the entire facility.
Gracie Lanier took on two of the sprints, being the 100m and the 200m. In the 100m, she recorded her personal best at 13.48 seconds ,which ended up placing her eighth in the finals.
She recorded her personal best yet again in the 200m sprinting 27.94 seconds to put her ninth in the standings at the end. A great showing out by junior Lanier.
Junior Acacia May also competed in two separate events in the 400m, as well as the 800m. In the 400m, May placed fourth by running a 1:03.76, just a couple seconds off of her career PR. She placed 15th in the 800m running a 2:52.36.
Rachel Lomaka competed in both the 400m and the 800m placing 12th and 16th respectively. She ran the 400m in 1:22.01, just three seconds shy of her PR, while later running the 800m in 3:06.50.
Freshman Piper Dowd made her outdoor debut this weekend as she competed both the 800m and the 1,500m.
She finished above any of her Trailblazer teammates by putting up a time of 2:41.63 placing eighth of 19 in the 800m. In the 1,500m, she placed 19th of 29 athletes running a 5:39.26. Both times were personal bests for her in her short career here at OCU.
Senior Brittany Lenz also competed in both the 800m and the 1,500m with the 800m being her best race of the day.
In this contest, she broke her personal best for her career by running a 2:45.24 placing herself in 10th. In the 1,500m, she ran a 5:24.37 placing her 13th of 29.
Imani Donovan competed in both the shot put and the hammer throw on Saturday. The hammer throw was her best event of the day with her placing 11th by throwing 28.28m. In the shot put, she threw 7.52m placing her 13th.
To round out the day for the women's field events, Savannah Fulk threw shot put and the javelin. In the shot put, she threw 5.56m, which was a personal best for her. She also threw her PR in javelin as she threw a distance of 8.62m.
With multiple personal bests coming out of the competition Saturday, the Lady Blazers saw more than improvement and will continue to improve in their individual events as well as a team.
The team is to see action this Saturday at the Marv Frye Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. This meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Saturday morning.
Dickerson and company see success
Also at the Tiffleberg Outdoor Open at Heidelberg University, OCU's men's team brought their speed and strength to the competition.
Elijah Newland had only one event of the contest, this being the 200m sprint in which he recorded his personal best of 27.17 seconds.
Jacob Nau competed in two events on the day by participating in the 4x400, as well as taking his shot at long jump. His long jump leap ended up being his personal best at 5.67m placing him fifth of seven.
His 4x400 team consisted of Evan Caldwell, Noah Booze, Derek Donner, and himself. They placed third of four running a 3:43.57.
Senior Drake Dickerson stole the show in the 800m taking home firth place with his teammate Caldwell coming shortly behind him in third.
Drake broke his personal best with a time of 2:02.50 beating out second place by 1.44 seconds. Caldwell also obtained his personal best in this event running a 2:04.39, again placing him in third on the day.
On top of the 4x400m previously mentioned ran by Booze, he also competed in the 1,500m and ran a 4:40.13 placing him 23rd. Joining his teammate in the 1,500m, Donner placed himself 28th running a 4:59.45.
The Mientkiewicz brothers tag teamed the 5k by placing fourth (Corry) and 10th (Chet). Corry ran a personal best of 15:37.81 while his older brother Chet ran a 16:35.63.
In the field department, Jaden Smith and River Collins took their stages. Smith competed in the shot put and the discus throw while Collins also competed in the shot put but separated himself and went for the hammer throw.
Smith PR'd in both of his events by throwing a 10.96m in the shot put and a 32.33m in discus. Collins placed two places behind Jaden in 12th by throwing a 10.55m in the shot put and then a 33.46m in the hammer.
The Trailblazer team had a couple standout performances in DJ's first place in the 800m and Corry Mientkiewicz placing fourth in the 5k.
The trio of Drake, Chet and Corry is to take the trip down to Louisville, Ky. to compete in the Jim Vargo Invitational at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.
This meet has a start time of 11 a.m. EST. The remaining Trailblazers will see action this Saturday at the Marv Frye Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. This meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Saturday morning.