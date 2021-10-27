CIRCLEVILLE— Ohio Christian University’s volleyball team beat conference rival Carlow University on Tuesday night.
The game was also a ‘yellow out’ in recognition of community member Mason Roese’s battling against Ewing sarcoma. Fans and players alike wore special shirts with “Team Mason” across the back. Maxwell Center gym was decorated in posters, streamers and balloons.
The excitement and energy this special game brought translated into the team’s play.
In the first set the Lady Blazers built a big lead fast. Carlow never came within eight points of OCU. Set one was a mix of aggressive attacks by OCU and some critical errors by Carlow and ended with a score of 25-15.
Right from the start of the second set it was much of the same story as the first set. Carlow made an error on their first serve, putting OCU up 1-0. However, the second set was a closer match, with the teams trading points back and forth throughout the set.
After a time-out in the middle of the set, Carlow came back with a renewed drive. The Celtics scored two points back-to-back to get within five of OCU.
Set two was a game of inches with players laying out for every ball. In the end OCU still dominated and took the second set 25-18.
During the break between the second and third set, OCU took time to honor Teays Valley alumnus Mason Roese who is currently battling his second bout of Ewing sarcoma.
In the past, the volleyball team has hosted a ‘pink out’ for breast cancer awareness during one October game. First-year head coach Ally Coyle wanted to make this year's special October game a bit more personal.
“I really wanted to pick something that was going to be for the girls. To see someone their age that they could meet and have a relationship with, and to kind of follow his story, make it more [personal]. Also one of our girls, Molly Vance, her mom also passed away from Ewing sarcoma.”
The team spent most of the break between sets in a prayer circle with Roese and his family.
Back on the court for the third set, the Lady Trailblazers looked determined to finish the game in three sets. With the first serve it seemed they would accomplish that easily. Sophomore Allie Thompson’s first serve of the set led to an immediate point for OCU.
The Celtics seemed to wake up at that quick first point and put up a big fight in the set. Carlow was able to score the next three consecutive points and get their first lead over OCU.
Down 2-6, the Lady Trailblazers called a time-out to refocus.
“I think we came off that energy high [of winning two sets], and then obviously took a little bit of a break to honor Mason. That tiny little break can take that momentum, but I was just telling them— we have to fight and play our game,” Coach Coyle said of what the team discussed during the third set.
Later in the set, Carlow had built a lead of 4-12 and the Lady Trailblazers were still struggling.
“Honestly it was a little bit stressful just because we knew we could do it,” said Thompson.
“But we remember that we were playing for Mason and we literally just fought till the end.”
Looking at an eight point deficit, OCU buckled down for a fight. Each rally saw the teams trading hard shots and points.
12-15, 13-15, 14-15, 14-16, 15-16, and on it went.
“We were making a lot of errors, so it wasn't like the other team was really doing a lot to dominate us. We were dominating ourselves. So really [it was] just pushing through that mental battle,” said Coach Coyle.
Finally, with a Carlow error, OCU was up to 24 points and ready to close out the match.
They won their mental battle and ended the night sweeping Carlow University 3-0 with sets of 25-15, 25-18, 25-23.
After the game, Thompson spoke about how the season is going under a new head coach.
“Honestly, with her it's been absolutely amazing. I was kind of scared just to have a new coach since never really having a new coach before. And it's been an amazing journey. She loves us. She really wants to know us. She really puts the Lord first and that makes a huge difference with us.”
Coach Coyle and the team travel to University of Cincinnati-Clermont on Wednesday for their next game.