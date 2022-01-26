CIRCLEVILLE— Ohio Christian University has announced the hiring of a new cross country head coach.
Conner Flynn, who will coach both the men’s and women’s team, will have several roles at the university. In addition to his head coach position, Flynn will serve as an assistant coach for the track and field teams and as an affiliate faculty in the business and sports business management departments.
Flynn will start immediately as part of the 2022 indoor track and field program.
Prior to accepting the job at OCU, Flynn spent three years as an assistant coach with the Kentucky Christian University cross country program.
Academically, Flynn received his undergrad degree from Shawnee State University and earned two master’s degrees from Western Governors University.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity that Ohio Christian University, Dr. Jon Kulaga, Coach Arroyo, and the entire administration have given me. They’ve been very welcoming and helpful. I’m looking forward to the future and I’m ready to get to work.” Flynn said as part of the university’s press release.