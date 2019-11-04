The Ohio Christian University women's basketball team continued its early season slate on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Seahawks for Keiser University in the Maxwell Center. Facing a deficit most of the day, the Trailblazers battled back to a tie before Keiser pulled away late in the 84-79 win.
After trailing by two following the opening quarter, the Seahawks opened the game up in the second quarter, outscoring the Trailblazers 24-16 to grab a six-point halftime lead. Ohio Christian cut the deficit back in the third, pulling to within four entering the final 10 minutes.
In the fourth quarter, Ohio Christian's Carolane Cox and Rachel Gillum each tied the game on consecutive buckets with just over six minutes remaining. Another bucket by Cox gave Ohio Christian their final lead of the night prior to the Seahawks end of the game run.
Cox led Ohio Christian with 21 points, hitting 7-14 shots and cashing in on 6-9 free throw attempts. Logan Stidham came in off the bench to provide 10 points, while Staci Pertuset scored 12 points to go along with eight rebounds, four steals and five assists.
Now standing at 1-1, Ohio Christian will prepare for a trip to Rio Grande, OH on November 8th and 9th to face both University of Northwestern Ohio and Ohio Valley.