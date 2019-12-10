ASHVILLE — When Teays Valley struck the proper balance of playing fast but under control on Tuesday, its offense was difficult for visiting Logan to handle.
The Vikings put four players into double-figures as it opened the season with a 75-64 non-league win over the Chieftains.
“Our intensity and effort was great and our kids were ready to play since most teams have played two or three games already and this was our first,” said Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett, who earned his first win at the helm of the program. “We saw some things we can work on moving forward, but overall I felt we did a lot of nice things for our first time out this season.”
Camden Primmer led the way with 20 points and also added five rebounds and three assists for the Vikings. Riely Weiss contributed 18 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists, Clayton Knox tallied 14 points and Adam Benschoter chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“Getting up-and-down the court and pushing the pace of the game really fits the roster we have this season,” Barnett said. “When you look at Camden, Riely, Clayton and Adam, it really utilizes their athleticism well and puts them in position to use their quickness and have success.”
The Vikings (1-0) led 19-12 following a quarter of play, but the Chieftains (1-2) opened the second quarter on a 14-2 run. Logan connected on 7 of 13 (53.8 percent) shots, with five of those coming from three-point range during the period, to take a 34-28 lead into halftime.
After shooting 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) in the first quarter, the Vikings knocked down just 4 of 15 (26.6 percent) shots in the second period.
“In the first quarter we did a nice job of running our transition game and also slowing it down a little bit if we needed to. Our kids typically got the best shot they could on a possession,” Barnett said. “In the second quarter we started to jack up shots after a pass or two and that led to long rebounds and transition opportunities for Logan. They either scored around the basket or went inside-out and got a wide open three that they knocked down.”
The Vikings reasserted themselves coming out of intermission by scoring nine of the first 10 points of the quarter, which featured a pair of baskets by Weiss and a layup from Primmer to finish the run and give TV a 37-35 lead.
Teays Valley took control of the game later with a 12-3 run to close the quarter, with Knox scoring the last seven points during the surge, giving the Vikings a 54-45 lead entering the final stanza.
The Vikings finished the third quarter 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from the field.
“We settled back into the game and did a nice job of playing fast but more under control,” Barnett said.
“One thing we worked on at halftime was cutting off Logan’s offensive rebounds that hurt us in the first half. We gave up eight offensive rebounds in the first half, but only three in the second half.”
Tegan Myers paced the Chieftains with 19 points and Ashton Mahaffey added 16.
The Vikings hit 29 of 65 (44.6 percent) compared to the Chieftains going 21 of 50 (42 percent). Logan finished the evening with 16 turnovers to nine for the Vikings.
Teays Valley opens Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Friday at Liberty Union.