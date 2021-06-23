NEWARK — The local Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League team, the Ohio Marlins, lost on the road against the Ohio Bison 9-1 in Newark Tuesday evening.
The Marlins started strong on the offensive end in the top of the first inning of the contest. For the first at bat, No. 8 Rowan Teran hit a double on a 1-1 count putting himself in a decent scoring position.
After one Marlin struck out for the first out, No. 25 Angus Stayte went up to bat and connected for a single on a 1-2 count; putting two Marlins on base. Marlins’ No. 23 Brice Stultz then came up to the batter’s box, striking out for number two of the inning.
The Marlins found a scoring opportunity on a passed ball with credit going to Teran for the unearned score — Marlins up 1-0 against the Bison.
After both teams went scoreless in the second inning, the Bison found their first runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Bison’s’ No. 14 Nick Clark was the first on base, hitting a single on a 3-2 count.
Clark resurfaced as an offensive threat, stealing second base as fellow teammate No. 12 Canyon McWilliams struck out swinging — the second of the inning to that point. While Bisons’ No. 30 Gavin Thompson was up at bat, Clark made more noise on the diamond, stealing third base this time on wild pitch by Marlins’ No. 26 Craig Nixon.
Still inside the batter’s box, Thompson went on to hit a double on a 3-2 count giving Clark plenty of time to run in for the tying score — Bison tied Marlins at 1-1.
Momentum began to trickle toward the Bison’s favor in the bottom of the fourth inning after another failed attempt by the Marlins on the offensive end in the top. Starting out, Bison’s No. 24 Mitchell Smith was first on base after being walked by Nixon on the hill.
Nixon stayed attentive on the mound, but struggled after striking out two Bison at home plate for outs one and two of the inning. However, the diamond circumstances and the pitching did not faze the Bison.
Still in the bottom of the fourth, Bison No. 8 Ryan Callahan walked to first at the same time advancing smith to second base. Marlins’ Nixon walked another Bison, Clark, leading the bases for No. 36 Nate Stone coming up to bat.
Stone hit a single, giving Callahan plenty of room for the earned run score. However, a wild pitch by Nixon gave the Bison two more runs in the fourth giving the home team plenty of breathing room as they lead the Marlins 4-1.
After a series of unfortunate events, Nixon was then substituted for No. 20 Travis Burson who caught Bison’s McWilliams attempting to steal second base for out number three of the inning.
The Bison racked in two more runs, one earned and one unearned, in the sixth and seven innings increasing the lead to 6-1.
Now, in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Marlins struggled again on the defensive end. With Callahan on first and No. 21 Tyler Horvat on second, Bison’s Clark stepped up again to bat. The left-handed batter advanced to second base on a 1-2 count pushing Horvat for an earned run and Callahan to third base.
However, the scoring did not stop as Clark successfully stole third base and Callahan home, pushing the lead to 8-1 against the Marlins.
Clark gained another unearned run for the Bison, taking the lead to 9-1.
In the final moments of the contest, Bison pitcher No. 15 Travis Engard struck out the final two batters as he claimed victory with the final score 9-1, Bison won.
Engard pitched the whole game on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out eight and walking one Marlin.
Losing on the hill for the Marlins was Nixon who pitched for roughly three innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out six and walking five. His pitching staff consisting of Burson and No. 55 Steven Thom together allowed four runs on six hits, striking out four and walking three.
In the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League South standings, the Marlins sit with a current record of 3-11 compared to the Bison’s 11-3. The Marlins saw a two-game losing streak prior to Wednesday evenings matchup against the Xenia Scouts.
The Marlins are schedule to compete against the Cincinnati Steam (8-7) tonight at 7:05 p.m. in UC Health Stadium.