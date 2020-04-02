The 2019-20 River States Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team recently recognized 60 student-athletes. Ohio Christian boasted seven awardees, including Chayla Davis, Staci Pertuset, Carolane Cox, Bethany Conrad, Katie Thompson, Taylor Rawlings, and Helaina Limas.
On the Men’s Basketball side, the conference honored 36 student-athletes on its Scholar-Athlete Team. Six Trailblazers made the list, including Jordan Green, Samson Sandhu, Juan Woods, Rohan Ashok, Allen Mattam, and Gabriel Casey.
Student-athletes named are those who have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and are nominated by their institution.
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
In addition, senior Staci Pertuset was recently named to the NAIA All-American Honorable Mention list for Women’s Basketball, joining others from around the country.
Pertuset, from West Union, Ohio, helped lead the Trailblazers to multiple new heights during the year, including new team records, an incredible River States Conference tournament run, and the team’s first appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.
At the end of the season, Pertuset’s stat line spoke for itself, as she led NAIA Division II in steals per game (4.9) and total steals (158), while also ranking in the top five for points per game (21.1) and total points (676).
“This award was well earned,” OCU women’s basketball coach Brenda Baker said. “Staci is a special player and has been fun to watch her grow over the last few years. We will definitely miss her next year and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”