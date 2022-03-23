CIRCLEVILLE— Ohio Christian University has hired former assistant coach Alex Schneider as it’s head Trailblazer Esports coach to step in and lead the up-and-coming emergence of OCU Esports. Coach Schneider is currently serving as Resident Director and Conduct Coordinator of Student Life here on campus and now will take the helm of the Esports program.
Coach Schneider spoke on his opportunity with this program, “Thank you all for allowing me this opportunity to be the Ohio Christian University Head Esports Coach.” Alex goes on to say, “Being this team’s Assistant Coach was huge honor and I know I am ready to step up to the plate (or better yet the mouse and keyboard) as the now Head Coach and meet any challenge head on.”
Schneider joined as assistant coach in 2019 and within his tenure he was able to enhance the morale and intensity of the program in-game and in life.
When asked on how he felt in being named the new head coach, Coach Schneider had this to say, “The team itself has already been doing great so far, the Halo team alone has a record of 10-3 and is making great strides in the new Halo Infinite College Arena. I am excited to continue pushing our players to be even better than they are now and form a strong, cohesive unit that can excel for years to come. I am excited to see where God will take this team and how these young men and women can be influential leaders on our campus and in the Esports community.”
“On behalf of Ohio Christian University, I’m pleased to announce the hiring of Coach Alex Schneider as our newest Esports coach. His ability to connect with students and knowledge of the games make him a great fit,” said George Arroyo, Director of Athletics. “Esports is an emerging sport nationwide, especially in the last 5 years, and I believe we can build on our recent successes in multiple games. I have confidence that Coach Schneider can help take our athletes to new levels. I look forward to watching the program compete online while striving for excellence spiritually and in the classroom.”
Alex will be making his coaching debut with the Ohio Christian Halo Infinite team tonight as they take on The Ohio State University to end out their regular season before heading into the playoffs.
