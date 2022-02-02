Ohio University used a huge run to dispatch of the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday.
The Bobcats improved to 17-3 on the season, cruising past Ball State 87-63 inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio is also 8-1 in the Mid-American Conference. Ball State falls to 10-11 overall, and 5-5 in the MAC.
Ball State forced a 23-23 tie with 8:38 remaining in the first half on Tyler Cochran's jumper.
Ohio scored the next 21 points of the first half to lead 44-23 at the break after a Jason Carter layup.
Ball State opened the second half with Payton Sparks splitting a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 44-24.
Ohio then scored the next 10 points, going ahead 54-24 on Ben Vander Plas' free throw.
In total, it was a 30-1 run for Ohio, with Ball State going 13 minutes and 41 seconds between made field goals.
Ohio's largest lead of 31 points came with 4:13 to play, leading 79-48.
Vander Plas and Carter each scored 18 points to lead the Bobcats. Mark Sears added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Jalen Windham led Ball State with 17 points, with Sparks adding 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Ohio remains home on Thursday, hosting Eastern Michigan at 7 p.m