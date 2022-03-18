BROOKINGS, S.D. — Ohio University's women's basketball season officially came to an end on Thursday.
The Bobcats lost in the opening round of the WNIT, 87-57, at South Dakota State's Frost Arena.
Ohio's season ends at 15-15, while South Dakota State improves to 24-9 and advances to the next round.
The Bobcats never led on Thursday. They were within 9-7 in the early minutes, but eventually looked at a 22-14 deficit after one quarter.
Ohio was never closer than nine points the rest of the way, trailing 38-26 at halftime.
South Dakota State opened up a 43-26 lead with 6:46 left in the third quarter after Paiton Burckhard's jumper.
Ohio got to within 49-36 with 2:19 left in the third after two Cece Hooks free throws, but would trail 59-39 going to the fourth quarter.
South Dakota State opened the fourth with a 11-2 run, leading 70-41 with 7:51 to play after another Burckhard shot.
Ohio's largest deficit came at 34 points, trailing 83-49 after Haleigh Timmer's 3-pointer.
Yaya Felder came off the bench to score 20 points for Ohio, making 10 of 14 shots. She had six rebounds and three steals.
Hooks, the Mid-American Conference's all-time leading scorer, added 18 more points to her total in her final game for Ohio. She also had seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Gabby Burris, also playing her final game for Ohio, had nine points and nine rebounds.
Erica Johnson added five points, while Kaylee Bambule had three points and Peyton Guice two points.
Timmer led South Dakota State with 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists.
South Dakota State had five players in double figures. Bruckhard had 16 points, while Tori Nelson added 15 points and five assists. Myah Selland had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Kallie Theisen had 10 points. Tyler Irwin added seven points.
South Dakota State won the rebounding battle 50-31, and shot 52.5 percent (32 of 61) from the field. Ohio was held to 34.3 percent (24 of 70) shooting.