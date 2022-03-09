KENT — Ohio closed the regular season with a loss, but it’s not the end of the season just yet.
The Ohio women’s basketball team lost at Kent State, 59-50, on Saturday inside the M.A.C. Center.
Ohio closed the regular season at 15-13, and 9-10 in the Mid-American Conference.
The win lifted Kent State to 18-11 overall and 10-10 in the MAC.
Soon after the game concluded, the Bobcats found out they had qualified for the eight-team MAC Tournament field, and ahead of Kent State.
Due to MAC tiebreaker rules, Ohio finished ahead of Kent State despite having one fewer win. Ohio wasn’t penalized for having a game postponed during the regular season, and therefore was eligible to win a tiebreaker.
Ohio is the No. 8 seed in the MAC Tournament, and will play No. 1 Toledo on Wednesday in Cleveland.
The Bobcats couldn’t get their offense going against Kent State, being held to 20 points in the second half
Ohio trailed 20-12 after one quarter, and got to within 36-30 at halftime. The Bobcats managed to inch closer, getting to within 42-38 going to the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats were down just a point, 45-44, with 4:28 left after Erica Johnson scored inside after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Bridget Dunn answered with a 3-pointer for a 48-44 lead, and Ohio was never able to tie the game or take the lead.
Another Dunn 3 lifted Kent State to a 54-46 lead with just 1:39 left.
Yaya Felder came off the bench to lead Ohio with 20 points, making four all four her 3-point attempts. Erica Johnson added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Cece Hooks was held to eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The Bobcats were 18 of 67 (26.9 percent) from the field, including 7 of 31 from 3-point range.
Katie Shumate led Kent State with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Casey Santoro added 11 points, while Lindsey Thall and Dunn each scored nine points.