RICHMOND, IN. — In Great Lakes Summer Classic baseball action, the local team of the Ohio Marlins fell to the Richmond Jazz this past Sunday 7-4 after taking the lead early in the contest.
The Ohio Marlins took the lead early against the Jazz on the road in the top of the second inning. Marlins’ No. 1 Colin Freeman got the team’s first earned run after No. 35 Blake Hence advanced to first base on a 1-2 count — Jazz trail 1-0.
The Marlins picked up another run in the top of the third inning Sunday Freeman hit a single again, giving No. 47 Ken Hemmer the opportunity for another earned run — Marlins lead now up to 2-0.
Opening up in the top of the sixth inning, Freeman answered the call once again but this time hitting a home run, adding another earned run to the team’s lead. With three Marlins already on base, No. 9 Aiden Lao scored another run on a passed ball — Marlins now lead the Jazz 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The Jazz finally tallied a pair of runs of their own taking the lead down to just two runs — score now 4-2.
In the seventh and eighth innings, the Jazz came back to take the lead at home, scoring five total runs. The contest would be called in the top of the ninth inning with the final score 7-4, Jazz victory.
Winning on the hill for the Jazz was No. 20 P. Woltemate who pitched for six innings allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out seven and walking on Marlin.
For the Marlins, losing on the mound was No. 42 Daniel Brenneman who pitched for six innings allowing two runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two.
The Marlins currently sit at 3-10 in the Great Lakes Summer Classic season and are scheduled to play the Ohio Bison at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Don Edwards Stadium.