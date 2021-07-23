RICHMOND, Ind. — The Ohio Marlins struck even with the Richmond Jazz in a Thursday double-header with the local GLSCL team winning the first matchup 13-6 but falling in game two 4-15.
GAME ONE: Marlins 13, Jazz 6
In the duos first matchup Thursday evening, it was the Marlins who scored the game’s first runs but only until the top of the second inning. After a scoreless first inning on both fronts, the Marlins stayed confident on the offensive end.
In a solid offensive performance, the Marlins strung together four runs three of which unearned. Two out of the four runs scored came thanks to a hit by No. 47 Ken Hemmer giving No. 8 Rowan Teran and No. 22 Adam Estrada enough room to score — Marlins up 4-0 heading into the third inning.
The Richmond Jazz attempted to claw their way back but were only able to collect one run in the bottom half of the third inning. With one out already, Jazz’s No. 25 Tyler Borges hit a single influenced No. 27 Ben Huber to run in from second base for the team’s first run score.
The fourth inning saw much action from both team’s offenses as the Marlins and Jazz scored three additional runs apiece — Marlins still lead 7-4.
The fifth inning was similar as both squads scored equally one run each — Marlins’ No. 22 Adam Estrada earned himself a home run being the first player up to bat in the top of the fifth. Marlins stayed in the lead 8-5 heading into the sixth inning.
The Marlins kept on pressing the Jazz’s defense with the visiting team scoring one run thanks to an error by the catcher — Marlins increase lead to 9-5.
The top of the seventh inning proved to be another fruitful occasion for the local team as they scored another four runs. The Jazz scored one run in the bottom half of the seventh but were unable to mount a comeback — Marlins take game one 13-6.
Winning pitcher for the Marlins was No. 29 Hunter Parish who through four innings allowed five runs on seven hits striking out one and walking two Jazz players. Starting the game, No. 14 Bryce Timko allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks before moving to right field in the bottom of the fourth.
Losing on the hill for the Jazz in game one was No. 8 Kendall Marshall who through three innings allowed four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
GAME TWO: Marlins 4, Jazz 15
In Thursday’s second matchup, the Jazz pressed the attack early on quelling the Marlins on the offensive end between the first and fifth innings allowing no runs to be scored.
For the Jazz, their hitters were busy putting up two earned runs thanks to a No. 12 Drew Barber single hit on a 3-1 count in the bottom of the first inning.
After tallying one run score in the bottom of the third, the Jazz created quite a headache for the Marlins on defense putting together four scored runs. In the bottom half of the fourth inning and with bases loaded, Jazz’s No. 28 Andrew Dietz earned himself a grand slam and, in the process, added another four runs to the Jazz’s already solid lead.
After the Jazz scored another run on the bottom of the fifth, the Marlins finally showed up on offense in the top of the sixth inning scoring three earned runs putting the contest at 12-3. The Jazz would return the favor in the bottom half scoring three runs themselves — lead now at 15-3.
The Marlins gave one last stand at the plate in the top of the seventh inning with No. 17 Alex Jarvis getting called for the first out. Teran hit a double putting himself in scoring position leaving No. 9 Aiden Lao the opportunity to usher in team’s All-Star for one run score.
However, the offensive trip would come up short as the Jazz secured the win at home 15-4 going even with their visitors.
Winning this time on the hill for the Jazz was No. 20 Patrick Woltenmate who over six innings allowed four runs on eight hits striking out seven Marlins.
Losing on the mound for the Marlins was No. 55 Steven Thom who over three innings allowed five runs on four hits striking out two and walking three Jazz players.
UP NEXT
As of Friday afternoon, ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Steam (22-18), the Marlins sit with a 10-30 record winning three out of the last 10 games.
This Saturday marks the season finale for the Marlins as they are scheduled to take on the Ohio Bison at 5:05 p.m. in Oslon Park.