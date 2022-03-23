ATHENS— The Ohio softball team welcomed the Ohio State Buckeyes to town on Tuesday.
Ohio State improved to 18-5 with the 6-1 win at the Ohio Softball Field.
The Bobcats fell to 7-15.
Ohio State led 3-0 after three innings, with Ohio scoring in the bottom of the fourth.
Ohio State added two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to pull away.
The Bobcats were held to three hits. Sophia Bernard and Tori Walker each hit doubles, with Walker picking up an RBI.
Megan McMenemy hit a singe, and Tori O’Brien scored Ohio’s run.
Ohio drew five walks. Brooke Rice drew two walks, while Annalia Paoli, Walker and Yasmine Logan each drew one walk.
Mackensie Kohl (5-8) pitched a complete game in the loss for Ohio, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk. She struck out one.
Allison Smith started for Ohio State, pitching 3 1-3 innings. She allowed three hits, four walks and an earned run. She struck out two.
Lexie Handley got the win, pitching the final 3 2-3 innings. She didn’t allow a hit, walking one with four strikeouts.
Ohio State had 10 hits. Meggie Otte was 2 for 3 with two runs, hitting a home run and a double. Sam Hackenbracht also hit a home run, driving in two runs.
The Bobcats will host Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference series this weekend. Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.