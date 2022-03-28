ATHENS— The Ohio baseball team split a conference doubleheader over the weekend before the winter weather caused a cancellation.
Ohio split two games at Bowling Green, playing single games on Friday and Saturday.
The Bobcats lost on Friday, 14-2, in seven innings, before winning 21-6 in seven innings on Saturday.
The teams were scheduled to play a second game on Saturday and a fourth game of the series on Sunday, but the final two games were canceled due to weather.
Ohio's record stands at 11-8 overall and 5-3 in the Mid-American Conference.
A big inning did Ohio in during Friday's opener. The game was tied at 1-1 before the Falcons scored two in the third, then erupted for an eight-run fourth inning.
The Bobcats were down 14-1 through six innings, scoring a final run in the top of the seventh.
Ohio was held to three hits. Spencer Halbert hit a solo home run, with Michael Richardson and Mason Minzey each adding singles. Richardson also had an RBI.
Gage Schenk got the win for Bowling Green, improving to 1-3 on the season. He allowed two runs — both earned — on two hits and five walks in 6 1-3 innings. He struck out 12 batters.
Edward Kutt IV (2-2) took the loss for Ohio, giving up 10 runs on eight hits and one walk in 3 2-3 innings. He struck out five, and six of the runs allowed were earned.
Adam Furnas was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs for Bowling Green. Nathan Archer was 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs, hitting a double and a triple.
The Bobcats were rolling in Saturday's game. They led 4-3 before breaking out for an 11-run fourth inning. Isaiah Peterson started the rally with a grand slam, giving Ohio an 8-3 lead.
The big inning was completed after Alex Finney cleared the bases with a three-run double, putting the Bobcats ahead 15-3.
Ohio added five more runs in the top of the seventh for good measure, Minzey connecting on a two-run home run.
Peterson was 2 for 4 with two walks, five RBIs and three runs scored. He hit two home runs, also connecting on a solo shot in the first inning.
Minzey also had a two-homer game for Ohio, going 2 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
AJ Rausch hit a three-run home run in the second, and a two-run double in the fourth. He was 3 for 3 with a walk, three runs and five RBIs.
Finney also had two hits and four RBIs, while Richardson, Cael Baker and Nick Dolan all had two-hit games.
Ohio used three pitchers in the win. Jacob Tate got the start, working the first three innings. He gave up six his and three runs, striking out four.
Brett Manis (3-1) came on in relief and was the pitcher of record after two innings of work. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits and five strikeouts.
Brendan Roder pitched the final two innings for Ohio, woking shutout baseball on two hits and three strikeouts.
Bowling Green used eight pitchers in the defeat. Tyler Hays (0-1) took the loss after giving up four earned runs on three hits and a walk in an inning.
Nathan Rose hit two doubles in the loss for Bowling Green, also scoring a run.
The Falcons stand at 3-16 overall and 1-9 in the MAC.
The Bobcats will hope for better weather this weekend in their next MAC series. They are scheduled to travel to Central Michigan for four games, the first at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Ohio and Central Michigan will play a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 12 p.m., with a 3 p.m. Sunday finale.