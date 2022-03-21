ATHENS— The Ohio baseball team had a winning weekend against a conference rival.
Ohio won three out of four games against Kent State, improving to 4-2 in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio beat Kent State in the opener, 9-4, on Friday. The two teams split a doubleheader on Saturday. Kent State won the opener 14-7 in seven innings, followed by Ohio’s 16-12 victory.
The Bobcats won the series with Sunday’s 8-7 victory.
Ohio improves to 10-7 overall.
The Bobcats used a pair of big innings for Friday’s 9-4 win.
Ohio scored four times in the fourth to lead 4-0. The big blast was a three-run home run by AJ Rausch.
Kent State game back to tie the game, 4-4, with a run in the top of the eighth.
The Bobcats answered with a five-run eighth to go ahead for good.
Michael Richardson put Ohio ahead 5-4 thanks to a solo home run.
Rausch’s second home run was of the inside-the-park variety, giving Ohio a 7-4 lead.
Isaiah Peterson’s RBI triple made it 8-4, and Colin Kasperbauer rounded out the scoring with an RBI single.
Edward Kutt IV had a strong outing, pitching 6 2-3 innings for Ohio. He gave up three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out seven.
Brett Manis was the winning pitcher, working the final 2 1-3 innings in relief. He allowed an earned run on two hits, striking out four.
Rausch was 3 for 4 with five RBIs and the two home runs for Ohio. Kasperbauer was 3 for 4, while Peterson was 2 for 3.
Kent State rallied back for the 14-7 win in Saturday’s first game. Ohio led 6-4 after two innings, and the game was still tied at 6-6 going to the sixth.
The Flashes scored five runs in the sixth to lead 11-6, then added three more runs in the seventh.
Justin Kirby was 4 for 5 with three RBIs for Kent State. He hit two doubles and a triple.
Mason Minzey and Rausch each had two-hit games for Ohio.
Ohio split the doubleheader thanks to a 16-12 win.
The Bobcats trailed 6-5 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rausch’s two-run double lifted Ohio to an 8-6 lead. Minzey’s home run capped off the scoring in the inning as Ohio led 11-6.
Kent State rallied back with five in the seventh, tying the game at 11-11 after Kyle Jackson’s two-run home run.
Ohio’s offense wasn’t going to be denied. Peterson’s two-run single gave the Bobcats a 13-11 lead in the bottom of the seventh, with Spencer Harbert’s two-run home run giving the Bobcats a 15-11 lead.
Michael McNamara was 4 for 5 with a double and home run for Kent State, driving in two runs.
Peterson had five RBIs for Ohio, going 3 for 4. Minzey was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs, while Harbert had three RBIs.
Chace Harris (1-1) was the winning pitcher, working the final 2 2-3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and two strikeouts.
Ohio rallied for a dramatic 8-7 win in Sunday’s finale.
Ohio trailed 7-4 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kasperbauer’s two-run double cut Kent State’s lead to 7-6, with Harbert’s single tying the game.
The Bobcats went ahead 8-7 on Rausch’s solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Manis pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season.
That allowed Brenden Roder to earn the win. He pitched 6 1-3 innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run. He struck out five, scattering four hits.
Kasperbauer had three RBIs for Ohio, while Rausch was 2 for 2 with three runs and two walks.
Rausch was 8 for 14 in the series with nine RBIs, three home runs and two doubles.
Aidan Longwell was 3 for 6 with four RBIs for Kent State, hitting a home run. McNamara also hit a home run, driving in two runs for Kent State.
Kent State is 6-9 overall and 2-4 in the MAC.
The Bobcats will face their first road conference series of the series this weekend. They travel to Bowling Green for four games.
The first game is scheduled for Friday at 3:05 p.m., with a doubleheader getting underway on Saturday at 12:05 p.m.
The finale is slated for Sunday at 1:05 p.m.