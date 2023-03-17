OHSAA_BrandLogos
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will honor four Ohio natives during the 2023 Boys State Basketball Tournament on Saturday as part of its Circle of Champions recognition program, including James “Buster” Douglas, Keith Byars, Buddy Bell and Henry Armstead. In addition, many other awards will be recognized (please see details below).


