COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the regional brackets for the football playoffs Thursday, which currently include 648 schools that will take part in the 2020 postseason.
In a normal season, 224 schools qualify for the playoffs, with eight schools from each of 28 regions earning a bid through the OHSAA’s Harbin computer ratings system, which will not be used this season. However, this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs will begin in Week 7 (Oct. 9-10) and all teams could opt in.
Ticketing Process
The OHSAA will send playoff ticketing guidelines and information to schools on Friday and will meet virtually with all playoff schools on Monday morning to discuss. According the latest order from the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor, only 15 percent of the stadium’s permanent seating capacity are permitted to attend games, unless the site has been approved for a variance by the Ohio Department of Health. Note that the home team can have its band in attendance for its games, while both teams can have cheerleaders.
All playoff tickets will be sold online through www.OHSAA.org/tickets and will be available starting Tuesday, October 6.
Playoff Schedule and Format
Earlier this week, the head coaches in each region voted to determine the seeding in their region. On Thursday, the OHSAA placed teams on brackets according to the seeds. Many of the higher seeds will have a first-round bye in most regions.
Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights. All games kick off at 7 p.m.
For each game through at least the regional semifinals, the higher seeded team will have the first opportunity to host the game. If the higher seeded team cannot host, the other team will host the game. The OHSAA will determine sites for the regional finals, state semifinals and state championships. If a team is unable to play a playoff game on the assigned day according to the bracket, its opponent will advance on the bracket.
Schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that chose not to enter the playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contests through Saturday, November 14 (maximum of 10 regular season contests permitted).
State Championship Games
The Division I state championship game will be played Friday, November 13. The specific dates and times for the state championship games in Divisions II through VII will be announced at a later date, but will be played within the November 19-22 date range. Sites will be announced at a later date, as well, but it is unlikely that all seven games will be played at the same venue. There will be no state championship games that happen simultaneously, as each game will have its own time slot.
The full brackets and other playoff information are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage