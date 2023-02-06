OHSAA_BrandLogos
COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason basketball tournaments are about to get underway, with all roads leading to the state tournaments at the University of Dayton arena in March. Girls and boys state tournament tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at www.OHSAA.org/tickets, which is also the home for all sectional, district and regional tournament tickets.


