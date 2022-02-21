CIRCLEVILLE— Two Pickaway County girls’ basketball teams and one boys’ team are moving forward in the postseason tournament.
The Teays Valley Lady Vikings won their first postseason game on Friday. The team hosted Westerville North for the second round of the Central District Division I Region 3 bracket.
The Lady Vikings beat the Lady Warriors 58-40 to move on in the tournament. Teays Valley is now set to play a neutral-site game against No. 4 Newark on Wednesday night at Pickerington High School North. The Lady Vikings hold the No. 14 spot and a 16-5 overall record heading into the game.
In the Central District Division II Region 12 bracket, the Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces took down the Fredericktown Lady Freddies by a score of 54-44. T
he Lady Aces are scheduled to play Marion Pleasant on Tuesday after the Lady Spartans pulled off an upset against No. 4 North Union. No. 6 Amanda-Clearcreek will face the Lady Spartans at Central Crossing High School.
In the boys’ tournament, the Logan Elm Braves won their game against Hillsboro on Friday to move on in the tournament. The No. 4 Braves easily handled the No. 13 Indians at home and won by a score 54-46.
The Braves now look to face No. 12 Jackson on Saturday at Southeastern High School. Jackson upset No. 5 Fairfield Union in a close game that ended 37-32.
The Teays Valley Vikings start their tournament play on Tuesday at Newark, facing the Wildcats in the first round of the Central District Division I bracket. If the Vikings win, they move on to face Mount Vernon on Friday.
The Circleville Tigers and Lady Tigers both lost their tournament games last week and were knocked out of play.
The boys’ team lost to Athens by a final score of 49-41 and the girls’ team lost to Meigs by a score of 73-45.