DAYTON— The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 2022 boys’ basketball state tournament began at the University of Dayton on Friday afternoon.
The boys’ tournament follows the girls’ state tournament that was held at the university last weekend. In that tournament, Reynoldsburg won the Division I title after defeating Mason 63-56 on March 12.
This weekend, the University of Dayton Arena will host eight games from Friday morning to Sunday evening as the OHSAA looks to crown champions in Division I, II, III and IV.
All games are set to stream live online at OHSAA.tv and will include halftime programs like the Circle of Champions ceremony.
The Circle of Champions program recognizes individuals who had prominent roles in Ohio athletics history and the ceremony will take place Saturday evening at halftime of the first Division I semifinal game that begins at 5:15 p.m.