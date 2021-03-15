COLUMBUS — Toledo St. Francis de Sales won the Ohio High School Athletic Association ice hockey state championship on Sunday, while the wrestling state championship matches begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at three sites, including Division I at Hilliard Darby, Division II at Marengo Highland and Division III at Marion Harding.

On Sunday the OHSAA also announced the state tournament pairings and schedule for the upcoming boys basketball state tournament, which begins Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.

2021 Boys Basketball State Tournament

TICKETING: In conjunction with policies set by the University of Dayton and Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health, the OHSAA will make at least 650 tickets available to the fans of each school for their team’s semifinal game in the state tournament. The Athletic Director of each school will distribute the purchase codes for the school’s ticket allotment. Purchase codes are only available through the Athletic Directors of the participating schools or the OHSAA. Ticket allotments for the championship games will also be 650 per school. Tickets for the Division IV and III state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the Division II and I state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

LIVE COVERAGE: All 12 games of the state tournament will be covered by Spectrum. Every game will be streamed live at www.OHSAA.tv. In additional the final eight games of the state tournament (Division I and II semifinals and all four championship games) will be televised live on Spectrum News 1.

All games at University of Dayton Arena

Home Team Listed First

Division I

Mentor (25-0) vs. Centerville (24-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-6) vs. Westerville Central (21-2), Saturday, 8 p.m.

State Final — Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Columbus St. Francis DeSales (18-7) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (13-7), Saturday, 11 a.m.

Lima Shawnee (25-1) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (27-0), Saturday 2 p.m.

State Final — Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Worthington Christian (27-1) vs. Cincinnati Taft (16-4), Friday, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (20-4) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-3), Friday 8 p.m.

State Final — Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Botkins (25-3) vs. Richmond Heights (17-4), Friday, 11 a.m.

Columbus Grove (24-2) vs. New Boston Glenwood (24-2), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Final — Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


 
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments