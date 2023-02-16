OHSAA_BrandLogos
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously Thursday to expand the summer coaching period to include 13 days of coaching instead of 10, and to open the summer period on May 15 instead of June 1. In addition, fall sports may begin practice on Monday, July 31, instead of the previously established date of August 1.


