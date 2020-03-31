In response to Governor Mike DeWine extending "distance learning" for all schools in Ohio through Friday, May 1, the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday followed suit by extending the postponement of spring sports through the same date.
The OHSAA sent a memo to member schools from Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass that stated no practices, scrimmages or games are permitted through May 1. In addition, the no-contact period for all OHSAA sports remains in effect through May 1.
In trying to clarify previous confusion on the no-contact period, Snodgrass stated in the memo that the regulation, "was never intended to discourage or prohibit electronic communication with student-athletes. For the mental well-being of student-athletes, it is actually encouraged but is not intended for coaches to encourage any form of group gatherings or instruction".
Snodgrass noted the OHSAA remains hopeful that a spring sports season can still be played and is considering several abbreviated schedules.
"Since other events and activities are not permitted by the current Governor’s orders, we collectively believe we can continue looking at abbreviated schedules for spring sports," he stated in the memo. "While cancellation remains on the table with all other options, there are many factors that enter into possibilities. Availability of venues for any events, Department of Health guidelines and Governor’s orders are all part of the equation.
"Under no circumstances will we compromise the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials, game workers or fans. Everyone in the schools is aware of the extremely fluid situation and we will continue to update you as things change."
In preparation for any eventuality, the OHSAA said it has begun to look at off-season regulations in the event activities are permitted to begin in June or July. The association is looking at adjusting off-season regulations to expedite a return to school-based athletic programs.
The OHSAA has also commenced advanced planning for fall sports if the coronavirus pandemic would affect the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
"Again, I feel it is incumbent for our staff to look at every ‘what if’ and be prepared," Snodgrass stated in the memo. "In a worst-case scenario, if events/practices/training are shut down during or through the summer, the reality exists that many of the thousands of student-athletes may lack any high-level physical training.
"We need to look at what serves our student-athletes best relative to acclimatization periods. I want to stress that we are planning for worst-case scenarios by identifying all the challenges we could potentially face."