COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games kick off on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, and Spectrum will cover all seven games live on Spectrum News 1. The OHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast all seven games and the network has released its weekly playoff preview show (see link below).
In this week’s show, host Marty Bannister includes sound bytes from all 14 head coaches who are leading their teams into the state championship games, and includes preview reports from the OHSAA Radio Network announcers who will call the games. The show includes one local break (2:00) after the coaches’ comments for stations to insert their own spots.
All seven football state championship games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network. Network game broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite and at: at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio.
OHSAA Radio Network Broadcast Crews
Division II, Thursday, 7 p.m. – David Wilson, Greg Frey and Marty Bannister. Halftime: Ryan Baker
Division V, Friday, 10:30 a.m. – Marty Bannister, TJ Downing and Ryan Baker. Halftime: Todd Walker
Division III, Friday, 3 p.m. – Todd Walker, Ryan Cavanaugh and Marty Bannister. Halftime: Ryan Baker
Division I, Friday, 7:30 p.m. – Todd Bell, Greg Frey and Ashley Collins. Halftime: Marty Bannister
Division VI, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – David Wilson, Ryan Baker and Chris Solwecki. Halftime: Aaron Cassady
Division VII, Saturday, 3 p.m. – Todd Bell, Ryan Cavanaugh and Ryan Baker. Halftime: Aaron Cassady
Division IV, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. – David Wilson, TJ Downing and Chris Solwecki. Halftime: Ryan Baker
In addition, the OHSAA will have a live video tailgate show Thursday evening, Friday evening and Saturday afternoon prior to the OHSAA Radio Network pregame shows. The tailgate shows will begin at 5:45 Thursday, 6:15 Friday and 1:45 Saturday. The shows will be live at https://ohsaa.tkdssports.com/