OHSAA Football playoffs round 2 By KORI STEWART Circleville Herald Sports Editor Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OHSAA Football PlayoffsAmanda-Clearcreek@ Harvest PrepSaturday 7 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes