COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs have reached the regional finals, and Spectrum will cover all 28 games this Friday and Saturday night. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network has released its weekly playoff preview show.
Spectrum News 1 will televise three regional championship games live on Friday night on channel 1, including Mentor vs. Lakewood St. Edward in Northeast Ohio, New Albany vs. Gahanna-Lincoln in Central Ohio and West Chester Lakota West vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller in Southwest Oho. In addition, Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Springfield will be shown on channel 314.
Spectrum’s live television games are available on Spectrum News 1, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com and also at http://OHSAA.tv, where all of Spectrum’s game coverage can be viewed, including the other 24 regional final games with streaming coverage.
In this week’s show, host Marty Bannister chats with Visit Canton Executive Vice President for Marketing and Communications Tonja Marshall about the OHSAA football state championship games coming to Stark County December 1-3. The show also includes regional reports from Chris Solwecki (GBSN Radio), Todd Walker (Lima WIMA), David Kinder (Cleveland WKYC), Mike Dyer (Cincinnati WCPO), Marc Means (Youngstown WBBW), and Ryan Baker (Columbus WBNS)
The show includes one local break (2:00) after Tonja Marshall’s interview for stations to insert their own spots.
All seven football state championship games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network. Stations that have not yet entered into affiliate status can contact Tim Stried at tstried@ohsaa.org. There is no fee to carry OHSAA Radio Network programming and there are 24 local avails in each game. Network game broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or an online feed.