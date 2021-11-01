CIRCLEVILLE— The first round of the OHSAA Football Playoffs took place over the weekend. Teays Valley and Amanda-Clearcreek each made it into the bracket with games on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
On Friday, the Teays Valley Vikings took on the Stebbins Indians. The Vikings finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-1, with their only loss coming against undefeated Bloom-Carroll in the second-to-last game.
Their opponent’s record was not as impressive on paper. The Indians came into Friday’s game with a mediocre 5-4 record, but clearly with something to prove.
Stebbins scored first in the game, making a TD about halfway through the first quarter. The Vikings made sure to strike back fairly quickly, tying up the game 7-7 with 3:45 left in the first.
However, with less than a minute left in the first quarter, Stebbins put another touchdown on the board. The Indians’ lead grew in the second quarter to 21-7 with a little more than eight minutes left in the half.
After trading touchdowns and missed PATs in the latter half of the quarter the Vikings went into halftime down by 14.
In the third quarter the teams once again each scored a touchdown bringing the score to 34-20 Stebbins at the end of the third. The fourth quarter stayed scoreless for the first half. Teays Valley were able to come within one score of Stebbins with 5:35 left in the game with another touchdown.
Five minutes was too much time to give the Indians, it turned out. Right after the two minute warning, Stebbins scored again bringing the score to 41-27. Getting the ball back with more than a minute left on the clock wasn’t enough for Teays Valley and the game ended with that score.
The Vikings will say goodbye to 16 seniors now that their season is over. However, these seniors leave behind a well built program that will continue to grow in the years to come.
FINAL: Stebbins 41 - Teays Valley 27
The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces had a very different experience in their round one playoff game on Saturday.
The Aces hosted the Minford Falcons for a matchup that on paper looked like it would be a close one. A-C finished the regular season with a 6-4 record and Minford had a slightly better overall record of 6-3.
From early in the first quarter though, it seemed like Amanda-Clearcreek head coach Steve Daulton had prepared his team well for the Falcons.
The Aces scored first with 8:37 left in the first quarter. Senior Hunter Matheny made a 1-yard run into the end zone and fellow senior Jonathan Weaver kicked in the extra point to put their team up 7-0.
The second quarter saw the Aces rackup even more points uncontested. Early in the quarter Matheny ran in another touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.
A couple minutes later, with 5:18 left in the half, quarterback and senior Nathan Hunter kept the ball for an 11-yard run into the end zone. The score was now 21-0.
As the clock hit :00 at the end of the half, Weaver kicked in a 39-yard field goal to take his team into halftime up 24-0.
The scoring slowed down in the second half for both teams. The third quarter had only one touchdown, scored with 8:49 left, A-C’s Hunter ran in his second touchdown of the night from the 2-yard line.
Up 31-0 late in the fourth quarter there wasn’t much Minford could do except try and ruin the Aces shutout. The Falcons managed a touchdown with a missed extra point to bring the final score to 31-6.
Amanda-Clearcreek will face Harvest Prep in Canal Winchester on Saturday Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. for the regional quarterfinals.
FINAL: Amanda-Clearcreek 31 - Minford 6