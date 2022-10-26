OHSAA_BrandLogos
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tickets for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games December 1, 2 and 3 in Canton are now on sale, and the OHSAA has also announced the schedule for finals weekend. All seven state championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located beside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

