Spectrum News 1 will televise two state semifinal games live on Friday night on channel 1, including Lakewood St. Edward vs. Gahanna Lincoln and Springfield vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller. In addition, on channel 314, the Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Massillon Washington game will be shown on Friday night, followed by the Steubenville vs. Cincinnati Wyoming game on Saturday night.


