COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday that all remaining winter sports tournament contests are immediately postponed due to the growing situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The suspended tournaments include the girls state basketball tournament; the state individual wrestling tournament; the state ice hockey tournament, and the boys regional and state basketball tournaments.
The announcement was made at 12:45 p.m., a little over seven hours before the Logan Elm boys basketball team was scheduled to tip-off their Division II regional semifinal against Meadowbrook inside the Ohio University Convocation Center.
Five Pickaway County wrestlers were slated to participate in the state individual wrestling tournament this weekend — Teays Valley's Gunner Havens and Zander Graham, Westfall's Chanston Moll and Josey Kelly and Logan Elm's Cole Renier.
“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”
No timetable has been determined for possible rescheduling for the tournaments.
The announcement was made after state and local officials recommended that no public gatherings take place to help stop the spread of the virus.
The OHSAA will send further updates regarding ticket refunds.