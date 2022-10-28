COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs kicking off Friday night, Spectrum has announced its first-round game coverage, and the OHSAA Radio Network has posted its first weekly Playoff Preview Show.
Spectrum will televise three games live on Spectrum News 1 and will cover 12 more games online at www.OHSAA.tv.
The OHSAA Radio Network’s weekly OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show is available for download and use by stations as part of their football playoff coverage. Please see below for details.
OHSAA Playoff Football on Spectrum
Spectrum News 1 will televise three first-round games live on Friday night, including Elyria at Wadsworth, Hilliard Davidson at Grove City and Cincinnati St. Xavier at Fairfield.
Spectrum will cover an additional 12 games with streaming coverage, including Berea-Midpark at Massillon Jackson, Delaware Hayes at Olentangy Berlin, Marysville at Dublin Coffman, Hilliard Bradley at Thomas Worthington, Cincinnati Western Hills at Milford, Cincinnati Colerain at Mason, Solon at Hudson, Garfield Heights at Macedonia Nordonia, Dover at Columbus St. Francis DeSales, Cincinnati Anderson at Troy, Hamilton Ross at Cincinnati Northwest, and Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Tallmadge. All 15 games are available at www.OHSAA.tv.
In this week’s show, host Marty Bannister chats with OHSAA football administrator Beau Rugg. The show includes regional reports from Ray Horner (Akron WAKR), Mike Dyer (Cincinnati WCPO-TV), Scott Ward (Greenville WTGR), Kirk Richards (Marion WMRN/WYNT), Chris Solwecki (OHSAA Radio Network) and Ryan Baker (Columbus WBNS)
The show includes one local break (2:00) after Beau Rugg’s interview for stations to insert their own spots.
All seven football state championship games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network. Stations that have not yet entered into affiliate status can contact Tim Stried at tstried@ohsaa.org. There is no fee to carry OHSAA Radio Network programming and there are 24 local avails in each game. Network game broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or an online feed.