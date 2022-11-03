OHSAA_BrandLogos
Courtesy OHSAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional quarterfinals are Friday night, and Spectrum has announced its second-round game coverage. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network has posted its weekly Playoff Preview Show.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments