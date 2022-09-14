COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.
Weekly schedules and computer points also posted at: http://www.joeeitel.com/hsfoot/
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 13, 2022 (Entering Week 5)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 4 — 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-0) 12.9432, 2. Cin. Elder (3-1) 9.75, 3. West Chester Lakota West (4-0) 9.7, 4. Cin. Princeton (4-0) 9.575, 5. Milford (4-0) 9.525, 6. Fairfield (4-0) 8.4, 7. Mason (3-1) 7.425, 8. Springboro (3-1) 7.05, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (2-2) 5.2197, 10. Hamilton (2-2) 5.1, 11. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-2) 4.275, 12. Cin. Western Hills (2-2) 3.175, 13. Cin. Oak Hills (2-2) 3.125, 14. Lebanon (1-3) 2.65, 15. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-3) 2.225, 16. Middletown (1-3) 1.5, 17. Cin. Colerain (0-4) 0, 17. Cin. Sycamore (0-4) 0, 17. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-4) 0
Division II
Region 7 — 1. Uniontown Lake (4-0) 10.325, 2. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-0) 9.5644, 3. Dover (4-0) 8.1528, 4. Green (3-1) 7.425, 5. Massillon Washington (3-1) 6.75, 6. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (3-1) 6.7, 7. Westerville South (3-1) 6.6, 8. Wooster (3-1) 5.975, 9. Worthington Kilbourne (2-2) 5.75, 10. Cols. St. Charles (3-1) 5.6427, 11. Massillon Perry (3-1) 5.2, 12. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 5.125, 13. Canal Winchester (2-2) 4.625, 14. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-2) 4.275, 15. Ashville Teays Valley (2-2) 4.15, 16. Cols. Briggs (2-1) 4, 17. Cols. Independence (2-1) 3.8333, 18. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-2) 2.825, 19. Cols. Northland (1-2) 2, 20. Logan (1-3) 1.65
Division III
Region 11 — 1. Granville (4-0) 8.75, 2. Cols. South (3-0) 7.7765, 3. Chillicothe (3-1) 7.275, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 7.225, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (3-1) 7.175, 6. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 6.95, 7. Bellefontaine (3-1) 6.7, 8. Washington C.H. Washington (3-1) 5.7222, 9. Jackson (2-2) 5.025, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (3-1) 4.8112, 11. Circleville (3-1) 4.775, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-1) 4.775, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-1) 4.45, 14. Zanesville (2-2) 4.075, 15. London (2-2) 4.0152, 16. Cols. Linden McKinley (2-1) 4, 17. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-2) 3.8, 18. Cols. Centennial (1-2) 2, 18. Cols. Hamilton Township (1-2) 2, 20. Cols. Beechcroft (1-2) 1.8333
Division IV
Region 15 — 1. New Lexington (4-0) 8.85, 2. Cols. East (3-0) 8.2917, 3. Steubenville (4-0) 7.3634, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-0) 6.9962, 5. St. Clairsville (3-1) 6.6071, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (3-1) 5.9962, 7. McConnelsville Morgan (3-1) 5.6, 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (2-2) 5.0253, 9. Cambridge (3-1) 4.525, 10. Carrollton (3-1) 3.8, 11. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (1-2) 3.7996, 12. Newark Licking Valley (2-2) 3.375, 13. KIPP Columbus (2-2) 2.875, 14. Warsaw River View (2-2) 2.8, 15. Zanesville Maysville (2-2) 2.775, 16. McArthur Vinton County (2-2) 2.525, 17. Cols. Bishop Hartley (1-3) 2.3, 18. Cols. Marion-Franklin (1-2) 2.2846, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-2) 2.25, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (1-3) 1.925