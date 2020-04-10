COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has a tentative plan for how the spring sports season could play out, if high school teams are allowed to get back on the athletic fields.
OHSAA Executive Directory Jerry Snodgrass sent a memo on Wednesday to member schools’ superintendents, principals and athletic administrators, detailing a path to a possible return to high school competition.
All spring sports teams are in a mandatory no-contact period through at least May 1, coinciding with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to keep schools closed through April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the event that schools are able to go back in session, the OHSAA has come up with a revised schedule that could accommodate a shortened season. Practices would begin on Monday, May 4, for baseball, softball, track and field, boys’ tennis and lacrosse.
All sports would have an acclimation period from May 4-8, with May 9 serving as a potential start to the seasons.
The baseball postseason sectional tournament would be held May 23-30, with district tournaments being held June 1-6 and regional tournaments June 11-12. A potential state baseball tournament would be June 19-21.
The softball season would end slightly later, with the sectional tournaments being held May 30-June 6, the district tournaments June 8-13 and the regional tournaments June 15-20. The state softball tournament would be held June 25-27.
The tentative state track and field schedule would see district tournaments on June 9-13, with regional tournaments being held June 17-20 and the state tournament would be June 26-27.
The boys’ tennis sectional tournament would run May 30-June 6, while the district tournament would be June 8-13 and the state tennis tournament June 18-20.
Athens is the only county team that field a boys’ tennis team, while no area teams have lacrosse.
The schedule is subject to change, and the memo states that if the schools are closed for the remainder of the year, then spring sports will also be canceled.
The spring sports season would have been in its second week of competition had it not been for the coronavirus. The season was originally posted until April 6, but that date was later pushed back to May 1.
The winter sports tournaments were officially canceled on March 26 due to the pandemic, that has shut down sports on all levels for the last month.
